Red Storm: The Air War Over Central Germany, 1987 is the second sequel to the award winning Downtown designed by Lee Brimmicombe-Wood and is a standalone game that depicts a hypothetical air war in May/June 1987 over the central portion of the NATO/Warsaw Pact front in central Germany. Red Storm is an “operational” level air warfare game where players manage large strike packages and numerous combat air patrols in an effort to strike enemy targets, protect their own ground troops, and secure control of the air over the land battle raging below. This is a big game and there are lots of counters and rules but we are undaunted and will hopefully get this one to the table by the end of the year.

-Grant