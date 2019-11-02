Recently Alexander was able to play around with Valkyrie from DVG and shoot a preview video for their current Kickstarter campaign.

Valkyrie is a fast-paced miniatures solitaire board game played on a map. Each game takes roughly 15 minutes to setup and 1 to 2 hours to play.

You command a mix of giant Valkyries striding across the battlefield with your supporting elements of real-world military vehicles like M1 Abrams and T-80 tanks, Strykers, infantry, and more. Each nation fields its own unique mix of Valkyries and conventional vehicles.

-Grant