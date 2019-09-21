Bleeding Kansas is a two-player game portraying the politics and violence in pre-statehood Kansas. The game uses cards and each card describes an important event, person, or factor in the conflict, and triggers associated actions in the game. Players alternate card play to influence settlers, build forces, control counties, sway politics, move friendly forces, disrupt or attack opposing forces, burn or rebuild towns, encourage migration, or request Federal intervention.

We were able to do an interview with the designer John Poniske that you can read at the following link: https://theplayersaid.com/2019/07/08/interview-with-john-poniske-designer-of-bleeding-kansas-from-decision-games/

-Grant