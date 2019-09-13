Christopher Davis, the designer of an upcoming 2-player CDG published by Compass Games called The Peculiar Institution has put the following message on his Facebook page:

We are looking for play-testers for a 2-player CDG “The Peculiar Institution”, depicting the political battle over slavery in the U.S. from 1788 to 1860 with a sub-system for the Civil War.

I found a bit more description of the game on a few Facebook posts and offer this additional information:

…a 2-player card driven game depicting the battle over slavery in the U.S. from 1788 to 1860. Players use historical event cards to control states and the branches of the federal government. The political conflict can ultimately be resolved by Civil War, which uses an abstracted campaign system.

A key feature of the game is the expansion of the country as time presses on; the entry of each new state risks upsetting the delicate political balance.

If you are interested, you can email Christopher at play.testing.games@gmail.com

Chris is a very interesting designer and we have done several designer interviews with him over the past 9 months including Operation Storm-333 and Hero of the Soviet Union. We will also be doing an interview on The Peculiar Institution soon.

-Grant