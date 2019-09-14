We had a great time at WBC this year and were really busy with interviews and game previews over our 3 1/2 days there. One upcoming game that we saw last year at WBC 2018 and were very interested in was The Greatest Day: Utah Beach from Multi-Man Publishing. We were lucky enough to sit down with designers Tom Holliday and Joe Chacon to discuss the design and also got a look at the game on the table in the open gaming area. It looks fantastic and is one that we are anticipating for next year (maybe).

-Grant