Lists, video, War Game Wednesday Video: Top 5 Tactical Games Date: December 1, 2018Author: Alexander 1 Comment Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleLike this:Like Loading... Related
Some good choices and plenty I haven’t played. As for myself Combat Commander (including Great War commander): My faveorite CC games are Pacific and Resistance. However if you’re talking tactical my all time favorite is Wing Leader which is Squadron level, equivalent to squad level. You’ve played it, i dont remember what your feelings were but it’s the game I have played the most. Also you should try Fighting Formations from Chad Jensen, it looks to be Platoon level but really it’s squad level. And of course Up Front which is ALWAYS fun and cool and any Combat Commander fan should play this also.
Thanks guys
LikeLike