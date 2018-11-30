Thanks to one of our very generous fans we have a brand new, sealed copy of They Come Unseen from Osprey Games up for grabs! This game, designed by Commander Andy Benford was a labour of love that brings realism to Cold War sub operations that’s both fun and easy to learn.

An interview about the game can be read here: Interview with Andy Benford.

A review of the game can be read here: Review of They come Unseen.

To enter the draw to win all you need to to do is follow/subscribe to this blog either with a WordPress account or an email address. And don’t worry, if you’re already a dedicated subscriber then you’re automatically entered into the draw! Get your entry in BEFORE the 14th of December to be eligible, because we’ll make the draw that Friday noon Eastern time.