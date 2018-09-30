Bloody Mohawk: The French and Indian War is an introductory level tactical wargame focused on small unit engagements in the wilds of North America during the Seven Years War or French and Indian War as we call it.

The game is scenario based with 12 different scenarios that each have their own map card. We have written a few Action Point posts on the game. Action Point 1 takes a look at some of the games mechanics and the Indian units while Action Point 2 looks at Artillery and Leader units and some of the scenarios.

-Grant

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=ZHfvEzClhYI