While at Gen Con 2018 we were able to meet-up with the guys from Playdek who make fabulous digital board game apps. Recently, they announced a new ongoing partnership with GMT Games to make some more of their great games digital. The first products announced to come from the partnership are Labyrinth: The War on Terror, from acclaimed designer and intelligence analyst Volko Ruhnke; Imperial Struggle, from Ananda Gupta and Jason Matthews, the award winning designers of Twilight Struggle; and the COIN Series line of games, created by Volko Ruhnke and expanded upon by other strategy genre designers. The first COIN game will be announced in the future, as will additional product lines to come from the partnership. This interview gives us a look into the partnership and what to expect.

-Grant