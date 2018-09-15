Lock n’ Load Tactical: Heroes of Normandy is a tactical squad level wargame where players will fight the battles of the invasion of Fortress Europe in France during World War II. From the initial D-Day drops on June 6th, to the fighting in the Norman bocage, and onto Operation Market Garden, with 30 scenarios, and over 650 die-cut counters. Command audacious American and British paratroopers and glider troops in daring missions against stalwart defensive positions and fiendish counterattacks by the German Wehrmacht, SS, and Fallschirmjägers.

-Grant