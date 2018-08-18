I have played and really enjoyed No Retreat! The Russian Front because the system is understandable yet simulates the intricacies of World War II quite well. I like the cards used in the system and the various special attacks. When No Retreat! The French and Polish Fronts was announced I was immediately interested.

In No Retreat! The French and Polish Fronts, players command the Allied (French and British) or German forces, operating them in accordance with one of several historical plans (represented by Plan cards). Maneuvering forces over hexes that are approximately 30 kilometers across, over turns that represent 4 days of real time each, the vaunted No Retreat! Series card-assisted game systems are there to create on-map puzzles around each hex, unit and battle as the tense engagements rage back-and-forth and nothing is entirely predictable. Designer Carl Paradis has made an exhaustive study to answer the question, “Could France have staved off total defeat in 1940?” His research yields a resounding, “Yes!,” and the simulation elements of No Retreat! The French and Polish Fronts, combined with its novel gameplay elements, offer a rich and insightful presentation of this controversial military campaign that shaped the trajectory of World War II.

As a bonus, players will also be able to recreate the 1939 campaign for the control of Poland as well. This game is full of great scenarios and really looks to be a “chip off the old block” as compared to The Russian Front.

If you are interested, we published an interview with the designer Carl Paradis several months ago.

-Grant