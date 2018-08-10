Last year, we did a video where our wives (Kelley and Paisley) played their first wargame Paul Koenig’s Market-Garden: Eindhoven Bridge from Victory Point Games. They had a great time doing it and learned a lot and this year we have ventured into a new video series called Friday Night Fights where we are planning to video us with our wives playing wargames. Alexander and Kelley recently played Memoir ’44 from Days of Wonder and now Paisley and I are going to tackle Fort Sumter: The Secession Crisis, 1860-61 from GMT Games. Look for one of these videos monthly. Next, Paisley and I are going to play 13 Days: The Cuban Missile Crisis from Ultra PRO.

-Grant