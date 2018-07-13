Friday Night Fights, Play Through, video Friday Night Fights: Kelly vs. Alexander – Memoir ’44 from Days of Wonder Playthrough Date: July 13, 2018Author: Alexander 2 Comments Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleLike this:Like Loading... Related
Very cool. I’ll have to watch some of this later.
My wife will join me in the occasional game of Battlelore 2nd Ed (the command & colors game I own) or the occasional bout of Summoner Wars. She doesn’t particularly enjoy skirmish games (I beat you up, vice versa). But she does have a high win rate against me.
My buddy and I started playing through the base scenarios for M44. Need to pick that back up again! I love the ‘parachuting’ set-up mechanic.
When this was posted to YouTube my wife and I watched and got many good laughs. You guys are inspiring and beautiful together. Thanks for taking the time to share. My favorite part is when Alexander looks at the rule book and Kelly has no patience for digging deep into rules, just play. Love the title too.
PS: Alexander, like you I like the details and complexity, and thanks for all the solo play support you give by sharing your experience.
