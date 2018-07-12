We sat down with Mark Walker from Flying Pig Games whilst at Origins 2018 and he showed us a prototype copy of Platoon Commander Deluxe: The Battle of Kursk. If you want to check out the interview we conduct with Mark you can watch that over here. He was very forth coming with what the game will be like, but I wanted to show you at least a couple of pictures of the pre-production copy of the game so you can get an idea of what you’re getting yourself into.

Platoon Commander Deluxe: The Battle of Kursk

First things first: The Player Aid. As is typical with the titles from Flying Pig Games, the play aid was both simple, yet comprehensive. It included the fire CRT and the close assault CRT, along with a range table based on weapon type. If you look over to the left of the play aid you can see some illustrated and annotated example counters. I actually always like that, especially in games that use a unique counter for a given tactical scenario as this helps to get the counter off the ground if it has any new/different information on it. For someone like me, this is an underrated little detail I appreciate.

Remember that this was a prototype copy, but with that in mind I was impressed with the clarity of the counters. And there was a huge amount of them. This is a combined arms game so you’re provided with a huge amount of infantry, tanks, tank hunters, guns, special weapons and more.

If you look at the counters, you’ll see the firepower numbers have a background colour to them – this corresponds to the fire range table that you can see on the play aid above. A simple solution to a mechanic that quickly bogs down in superscripts or added values in many other games.

Here’s also a quick look at one of the maps. This was mounted on foam board and was in a huge rigid piece. Obviously you can expect a mounted foldable map in the finished product. I was impressed at the map because the colours are very clear, and the terrains are well defined. There’s nothing worse than trying to figure out what terrain is what underneath a few stacks of clumped units.

Also the hex overlay does not use full hexes, which keeps the hexes muted and not overpowering.

This is more a components snapshot/teaser, so go and check out the interview where Mark gives some details about the game itself. We’ll also sit down at WBC this year and hopefully get to play Kursk and give you a better idea of what’s to come!

-Alexander