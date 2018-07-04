While at Origins 2018, Grant and I were able to sit down with several designers and board game publishers for quick video interviews covering their new and upcoming games. We really appreciated their time and willingness to do these videos and hope that you find them enjoyable.

Mark Holt Walker discusses Platoon Commander Deluxe: Kursk from Flying Pig Games.

David Heath discusses everything on the docket from Lock ‘n Load Publishing.

Developer Wendell Albright discusses Nevsky: Teutons and Rus in Collision, 1240-1242 from GMT Games currently on the P500.

Hermann Luttmann discusses his newest design Crowbar! The Rangers at Pointe Du Hoc from Flying Pig Games coming to Kickstarter this summer.