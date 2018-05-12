At Any Cost: Metz 1870 is a game simulating the situation west of the Metz fortress during those few days of August 1870 during the Franco-Prussian War. The game is designed to be a playable, two-player brigade-scale game that allows players to experience the unique tactical warfare matchups that characterized fighting during this period. This game is fantastic, but is very long. It is also a little more complex than your average wargame and great care must be taken to get the levels of rules correct. We greatly enjoyed our play of this fantastic game from Hermann Luttmann.

-Grant