Patton’s Vanguard: The Battle of Arracourt, 1944, is a two-player area movement game that simulates the German counterattacks in the Lorraine region of France. As the summer of 1944 drew to a close and Combat Command A of the American 4th Armored Division passed through the French town of Arracourt the war seemed all but over. It seemed as if nothing could stop the Americans from forcing their way across the German border and reaching the Rhine River. The weather, however, was rapidly deteriorating and Allied air reconnaissance failed to detect a counteroffensive by the German 5th Panzer Army. The stage was set for the largest clash of armor on the western front until the Battle of the Bulge.

This games uses a very interesting area-impulse system that encourages quick play and decisive action as you never quite know when the sunset die roll will end the current round and bring you closer to the game’s conclusion.

-Grant