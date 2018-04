I played Last Battle: Ie Shima, 1945 from Revolution Games the other day. I decided to record it for posterity. This was my first solo playthrough of this game, and the first time I’ve ever recorded such an endeavor. I learned a lot from doing so, and especially in post-production where I saw the fruits of my labour. I hope you enjoy the game as much as I did, and look for more of these in the future. Make sure to scroll down for part two!

