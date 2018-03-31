Another game checked off of my list of Brian Train designs. A game on the conflict in the Kandahar province of southern Afghanistan, 2008-10. Players take the role of regional commanders (Afghan National Security Forces and Taliban, yes not the ISAF) striving for the resources to allow them to earn Victory Points, which are granted in accordance with objectives set them by the same higher authorities that provide them with those resources. Players will find themselves in the position of having, if they wish to continue to get high levels of support, to follow courses of action that are maybe not the most effective in opposing the enemy but are more valued by their superiors, and which themselves change from time to time during the game. When you run out of support, the game ends – the war continues but with a different regional commander!

An ambitious development of the Algeria/Shining Path etc. family game system. Menus of kinetic and non-kinetic missions, with optional added complexity in the form of additional factions (an intelligence/counterintelligence system, organized crime, tribal militias, additional powers for ISAF forces).

-Grant