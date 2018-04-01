In my continual and never-ending quest to own every single Brian Train design, I bring to you the Folio Series game Bin Dinh ’69 from One Small Step Games. This is an operational level game of the counterinsurgency campaign in 1969 in Binh Dinh province, central coast of Vietnam.

The Government player, commanding South Vietnamese, South Korean and American units, must protect and improve the security of the civilian populations and major highways while seeking and destroying the insurgent forces. The Insurgent player, commanding elements of the National Liberation Front and North Vietnamese army, must undermine the government’s power and replace his governing structures with his own.

-Grant