Attack of the 50 Foot Colossi! from Tiny Battle Publishing is a solitaire hex and counter wargame with a cool sci-fi theme. Volume III in the Invaders from Dimension X series, takes the 124th Galactic Marine Raider Battalion to the rocky planet Graviton Prime to save unfortunate miners from the Colossi, creatures made from piles of boulders that are literally 50 foot behemoths that are really hard to kill. This game is medium complexity and has some really fun elements, such as random abilities for the Colossi, random events that sometimes help the Marines but more often than not hurt them and some really cool weapons to fight with.

I wrote a few quick write-ups on some of the rules situations and you can check those out here in Action Point 1 and Action Point 2 and if you are interested you can get a closer look at the components in our unboxing video.

