Lion of Malaya from Tiny Battle Publishing is an operational level game covering the Japanese invasion of Malaya and the advance to Singapore between December 1941 and February 1942. It is a two-player simulation with one player controlling the Imperial Japanese Army (and some Navy units), and the other player controlling the British Imperial and Commonwealth forces assembled to defend the peninsula and the important naval base. This is a very interesting game that covers a rarely gamed subject.

-Grant