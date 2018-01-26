The GMT Games Monthly Update. Lightning in a bottle as I call it. They seem to continually do the impossible and bring new fantastic looking games to us gamers. I don’t know how they can consistently get these things together each month but they do and we are the beneficiaries in this relationship. This month, there were three new offerings on the P500 and some really interesting news about upcoming designs from a few of my favorite designers.

Three new P500 games were offered up this month including Wing Leader: Eagles 1943-1945 Expansion #2, Next War: Supplement #2 and a new game called Banish All Their Fears: The Battles of Blenheim, 1704, and Neerwinden, 1693. I am going to cover two of those three new offerings as they immediately drew my interest. I will commit to looking further into Banish All Their Fears and possibly even reach out to the designers Ben Hell and David Fox.

Wing Leader: Eagles 1943-1945Expansion #2

We have played and really have enjoyed the various games in this series from Lee Brimmicombe-Wood. Our most recent game played was Wing Leader: Supremacy More Wing Leader is always a good thing. But this time, the Eagles expansion focuses on late World War II aircraft and includes a new Rabaul campaign.

The expansion boasts a lot of new aircraft which will include the German Me 210 and He 177, the Soviet Yak-3, Yak-9U and La-7, the Japanese Ki-44 and Ki-100 fighters, as well as key late-war Swedish aircraft, including the J 22, B 17 and B 18. Counters for Finnish and Hungarian fighters make their debut in the game.

But, if you want this expansion, you will need a copy of Wing Leader: Supremacy 1943-1945 to play. In addition to new aircraft and scenarios, Wing Leader: Eagles features a new campaign game, which recreates the 5th Air Force campaign against Rabaul in late 1943. The campaign comes with its own 11 x 17” campaign map, and will confront the American and Japanese players with tough decisions on targeting, force planning and raid execution in the lead-up to the invasion of Bougainville.

If you are interested in Wing Leader: Eagles 1943-1945, you can preorder a copy for the affordable P500 price of $27.00: http://www.gmtgames.com/p-679-wing-leader-eagles.aspx

Next War: Supplement #2

The Next War series is one that we have yet to play. Alexander has a copy of Next War: Taiwan and has an interest in Next War: Poland and we keep meaning to get it to the table but our lives keep getting in the way, as well as our other commitments for reviews and content for you ravenous readers. Well, with the announcement of Next War: Supplement #2, our effort to get it to the table will increase over the next few months as we both have enjoyed our forays into the world of counter insurgency with games such as the COIN Series and others designed by Brian Train.

This second Next War supplement will contain the following items:

Next War: Insurgency

Next War Series Additions

Camp Humphreys Patriots, S-300/400s, THAAD DPRK Nukes Combined “Sub”-System Submarine Marker rules for Next War: Poland

One and a half counter sheets (containing the counters necessary for Insurgency, Submarine Markers for NWP, and the Next War additions as well as some correction counters)

One new Insurgency Sequence of Play (incorporating necessary changes for the Insurgency rules)

One Player Aid Card (incorporating necessary changes for the Insurgency rules)

Lost of new toys to play with if you are a fan of the Next War series. If you are interested in Next War: Supplement #2, you can preorder a copy for the affordable P500 price of $14.00: http://www.gmtgames.com/p-680-next-war-supplement-2.aspx

New Upcoming Designs On the Horizon

What could they be? I refer to this cryptic entry in the monthly update email from Gene:

“Over the next couple months, you’ll also see new P500 additions from some of your favorite designers: Harold Buchanan, Jeff Horger, Ted Raicer, Volko Ruhnke, and Jerry White. And there’ll be a surprise or two, as well. But that’s for the next two updates. For now, I hope you enjoy (and order!) today’s new additions while you look forward to more cool game announcements in February and March.”

The agony! I hate hearing news that I have to wait for. But, I am going to play a game with it and do some prognostications. I will most definitely be wrong on most of my guesses (heck, I probably won’t get a single one correct) but I won’t let that stop me.

First up is Harold Buchanan. I interviewed Harold 18 months ago and he shared with me several games that he was working on at that time. Tank Duel was one of those but the reigns on that game have been taken by Mike Bertucelli and has already Made the Cut! on the P500. He also shared with me a game revolving around the Campaigns of 1777 during the Revolutionary War but I think that has been picked up by Decision Games. So, what could it be? Well, he did share with me a little news about a new possible COIN Series game that revolved around the 1860’s in New York called Gangs of New York. Could that be it? Who knows but that is my guess!

Next is Volko Ruhnke. The Godfather of COIN. Recently, I wrote a Best 3 Games with…Designer Volko Ruhnke! post that was a blast to write and shows off his best games IMHO. I know that he has been working on various games and I know that I have heard rumors of a planned Fire in the Lake expansion with Mark Herman. Could that be it? I don’t think so. Cannot wait for this one by the way. So what could it possibly be? A game revolving around medieval warfare called Nevsky, which is the first volume in a Levy & Campaign series. As I look at the photo below, I am trying to figure out what the game is but it appears to be a point to point movement system with units that are wooden cylinders. Pretty interesting and I am sure it will be good. Remember, trust in Volko!

Ted Raicer. I really have no idea on this one. GMT recently has offered on P500 The Deluxe Edition of 1918/1919: Storm in the West. I am guessing a follow-up to the ______ of Glory system due to GMT’s recent publishing of Illusions of Glory, but what possible theater of the war would be covered? Maybe the Ottoman Empire? Gallipoli? Who knows but that is what I am going with.

Jerry White. The man who has brought us such interesting solo games as Enemy Coast Ahead: The Dambuster Raid and Enemy Coast Ahead: The Doolittle Raid. A few months ago, I saw a picture from the fall Weekend at the Warehouse of a new game credited to Jerry that looked like Ticket to Ride but using ships instead to establish supply lines. That picture is below and the game is called Ticket to Ride World War II with Ships. No its not! The working title is Signals Command. Sounds interesting, right?

Well, I will have to wait and see if my predictions are accurate with the release of the February and March Monthly Updates, so who will keep score for me? @beatdarwin?

2 New P500 Reprints Added

When I wrote my review of Fields of Despair in April 2017, one of the comments I made was that if you had an interest in this game that you should hurry up and procure a copy as it was sure to sell out. It did and now GMT is offering it up for a reprint along with Space Empires: Close Encounters, 2nd Printing. I will be adding the first expansion to Space Empires and you should definitely consider getting Fields of Despair.

Fields of Despair, 2nd Printing can be P500ed at the following link for the reasonable price of $69.00: https://www.gmtgames.com/p-686-fields-of-despair-2nd-printing.aspx

Space Empires: Close Encounters, 2nd Printing can be P500ed at the following link for $41.00: https://www.gmtgames.com/p-687-space-empires-close-encounters-2nd-printing.aspx

Conclusion and Summary of my P500 Orders

I don’t know if you really care about this list, but as I always tend to end these posts, I will post a summary of where my 26 P500 games stand as of January 24th. I routinely check the status of each of my games and also will show the change in orders as compared to the last time I wrote them down on December 20th.

1989: Dawn of Freedom 2nd Printing – 254 [+13 orders] – A good month. Over half way there. At this pace, the game might be reprinted in 2089! I have heard and read that this game is amazing, and with the popularity of CDGs, this is another quality offering! I have enjoyed the InsideGMT blog posts from Clio’s Board Games on this one. Really making me want the game more. Nice! Please help me move this one along. The Hunters 3rd Printing – 799 [+30 orders, made the cut!] WWII submarine warfare with the vaunted U-Boats! Assigned a tentative shipping date of “Later in 2018”. Ugh! I have also had my eye on the follow-up to this game The Hunted but have yet to pull the trigger on that one. Navajo Wars 2nd Printing – 415 [+8 orders] I love stories and games about Native Americans. When I was a kid I read dozens of history books on Native Americans. Read my interview with Joel Toppen about Navajo Wars and Comanchería. I am eagerly awaiting this game as I have simply fallen in love with Comanchería. The Last Hundred Yards – 597 [+7 orders, made the cut!] A WWII tactical game that exhibits the actions and reactions of real troops from initiative, to communication and other factors. Yes, please! Read my interview with designer Mike Denson that was posted in November 2016! Assigned tentative shipping date of “Later in 2018”. Boo! I actually received a call from the designer several months ago and he has asked if we would play a few scenarios and give him our thoughts. We have received the game and looked it over but still haven’t had a chance to play it. I apologize Mike! We will get to it soon….promise! Hitler’s Reich – 821 [+21 order, made the cut!] WWII Card Driven Game that plays in under 2 hours. Read my interview with designer Mark McLaughlin that was posted in December 2016. Has been assigned a tentative shipping date of April 2018, and is actually off at the printers. Won’t be long now! This game came in at #4 on my Most Anticipated Wargames of 2018 post that came out a few weeks ago. Bayonets & Tomahawks – 695 [+13 orders, made the cut!] – I love a good game about the French & Indian War. Read my interview with designer Marc Rodrigue about B&T! Assigned a tentative shipping date of Later in 2018, which has been pushed back since the update last month. In the monthly update, the following picture was included to show some of the final look of the components. I think they look amazing! Imperial Struggle – 2,321 [+115 orders, made the cut on 1st day!] Assigned a tentative shipping date of “Later in 2018” so there must be some struggles ongoing with the design but remember, a fine wine takes time! I have reached out to designer Ananda Gupta for an interview and we just haven’t been able to get connected. Soon I am sure! A few weeks ago, the following picture was released as part of an update on InsideGMT showing the look of the map. Ariovistus: A Falling Sky Expansion – 1,418 [+40 orders, made the cut!] – I love Falling Sky and when this one was offered, it didn’t take me long to order it! A 5th playable faction and some new upgraded components for the base game. My interview with co-designer Volko Ruhnke was posted in October 2016. Tentative shipping date of Summer 2018 as a part of the COINFest. Still a ways off! They are looking for playtesters for the game and Volko Ruhnke posted the following message 3 months ago: “We are looking for a few willing play testers who know Falling Sky and would like to try out Ariovistus. You would need to be willing to assemble a test kit to augment your Falling Sky set with added cards, forces pieces, markers, and charts. If interested, please let me know at volkojill@cox.net. Thanks!” If interested, give him a shout! The Russian Campaign: Designer Signature Edition – 1,283 [+12 orders, made the cut!] – I now own an Eastern Front game (No Retreat! The Russian Front) but this one is THE quintessentially respected volume! It will be mine. Tentative shipping date of Summer 2018 set at this point, which is earlier than it has stated in the past so that is progress! Cataclysm A Second World War – 850 [+70 orders, made the cut!] – I am very interested in this sandbox style game of World War II that starts in 1933 and where anything can happen, including French tanks rolling into Berlin! Read my interview with designers Scott Muldoon and Bill Terdoslavich about Cataclysm! Tentative shipping date of March 2018 set at this point and the game is off at the printers. Here is a look at the finalized box cover: Roads to Leningrad 2nd Printing – 155 [+5 orders] – This game is medium complexity and has high suitability for solitaire. Also, this is the 2nd edition and they are fixing some of the rules, updating the map and player aides (full color) and also there are 528 counters! I love counters and this game has 528. Read my interview with designer Vance von Borries. Game was saved from P500 purgatory last year! Thanks for all who ordered. Slow progress again this month. It will get there eventually. Vance’s games are amazing and we have really enjoyed our plays of Demyansk Shield from Legion Wargames. SpaceCorp: 2025-3000 AD – 1,371 [+35 orders, made the cut!] I love a good Sci-Fi themed game and this one looks great. I also really enjoy John Butterfield’s designs. Read my interview with John for some great insight into the game and the design process. Tentative shipping date of Summer 2018 assigned. Tank Duel: Enemy in the Crosshairs – 642 [+12 orders, made the cut!] Tank on tank combat in World War II for up to 8 players! Panzers, T34’s, what more could you want in a game? I have reached out to designer Mike Bertucelli and he is working on my interview. Tentative shipping date has been assigned as “Later in 2018”. Ancient Civilizations of the Inner Sea – 1,005 [+37 orders, made the cut!] A fantastic looking abstracted game of civilization building in the Mediterranean designed by Mark McLaughlin and Christopher Vorder Bruegge. This game is sure to be a winner! Read my interview with Mark McLaughlin and Christopher Vorder Bruegge. Assigned a tentative shipping date of Summer 2018. Mark is currently doing a series on InsideGMT about the various factions and has finished entries on the Carthaginians, Gauls, Egyptians, and Trojans, amongst others. My guess is that these articles have helped the growth in orders over the past few months. Gandhi: The Decolonization of British India 1917-1947 – 1,234 [+49 orders, after only 2 days…made the cut!] – I love the COIN Series of games and this one includes a Non-Violent faction, in a wargame. I have got to see this in action! Read our interview with designer Bruce Mansfield. Tentative shipping date of “Later in 2018” assigned. France ’40 2nd Printing – 167 [+13 orders] – Reprint of a great looking game on the initial push of the Germans into France during World War II and it is designed by Mark Simonitch. Andean Abyss: Insurgency and Counterinsurgency in Columbia 2nd Printing – 539 [+26 orders, made the cut!] – I love the COIN Series and have finally added this one to my list as it has neared the required 500 orders. I cannot wait to play the first game in the series to see how the system has evolved from the beginning. Assigned a tentative shipping date of Summer 2018 as part of the COINFest. A World at War 3rd Printing – 124 [+16 orders] – A monster wargame for sure but it is one that I have wanted in my collection for a while now. When it was offered in April as a reprint, I was sucked into its tractor beam and had no choice but to order it! Curiously assigned a tentative shipping date of Summer 2018, which has been moved back from March that was reported over the past few updates. I’m going to be honest, I am beginning to waiver on this one. The reason is that it is a monster and I don’t know that I have time in my life for a monster right now. I’ll get back to you! Paths of Glory Deluxe Edition – 544 [+46 orders, made the cut!] – Ted Raicer’s fantastic Card Driven Game set in World War I, but this version will be deluxe, which means shiny and new. I had to add this classic to my list in April 2017. When a game is on its 6th Printing, what does that say about it? The game made the cut since the December update so that is good news! Now delayed to a Summer 2018 printing. I really want to experience this classic game! Ardennes ’44 Reprint – 694 [+31 orders, made the cut!] – I added this game to my list in late May 2017 as I have always wanted a good game on the Battle of the Bulge and have heard that this one fits that bill. Mark Simonitch designs are always good and this one actually looks great! Assigned a tentative shipping date of “Later in 2018”. But, now with A Time for Trumpets, should I still get both? Yes. Fort Sumter: The Secession Crisis, 1860-1861 – 728 [+38 orders, made the cut!] Here is my interview with Mark Herman. I love Herman designs and this game looks to be a quick and easy play that has a lot of strategy and depth to it. The game has been assigned a tentative shipping date of March 2018 and has recently been finished and sent off to the printer. Here also is a look at a final box cover for the game: Plains Indian Wars – 248 [+11 orders] – A great game that looks at the inevitable wars between the expanding United States and the proud Native American tribes of the west. Read our interview on the game with John Poniske. Please give this one a look as I can definitely say that John knows his stuff and is a very thoughtful designer, taking great care to design a playable game that teaches us something. A Time for Trumpets: The Battle of the Bulge, December 1944 – 658 [+21 orders, made the cut!] – A monster wargame covering the Battle of the Bulge (5 maps and 1,600 counters). This design seems to take many familiar elements from other designs and adds some new shiny things to spice it up. I’m really interested to see the different colors used for the various formation/HQs as this one purports to include the entire rainbow. Congrats to Bruno on making the cut so quickly. I am working on an interview with Bruno that should be posted in February sometime. Assigned a tentative shipping date of “Later in 2018”. Death Valley: Battles for the Shenandoah – 641 [+46 orders, made the cut!] – I love the gallantry and the tactics used by Stonewall Jackson during the American Civil War and in this game you get to re-enact all of his major victories in the Shenandoah Valley of 1862 and 1864. I have reached out to designer Greg Lauback for an interview which should be posted in February. Assigned a tentative shipping date of “Later in 2018”. Combat Commander Resistance 2nd Printing – 38 orders [+7 orders] – I love Combat Commander and cannot wait to be able to include partisans into my OoBs and have some unorthodox fun with them. All Bridges Burning: Red Revolt and White Guard in Finland, 1917-1918 – 691 orders [+228 orders, made the cut! in the first month] – Here is a link to an InsideGMT article that posted recently describing the game: https://t.co/TPCssBT76U I plan to reach out to Vez to see if he would be interested in doing one of our patented designer interviews.

I didnt add any games to my growing list of P500s. I am very proud of my restraint, at least at my temporary restraint. I will most likely pull the trigger on Wing Leaders: Eagles soon but I just want to do a little more research and even reach out to the designer Lee Brimmicombe-Wood for an interview. I will keep you updated! I also still have my eye on several of the other more recent new offerings (including Golden Gate Park and Red Storm) as well as others that have been on the list for a while (Absolute War! The Attack on Russia 1941-1944). Please consider helping me out by P500’ing one or all of these great games on my list! You will be helping me personally as I will get to play these great games sooner and you also will be helping out GMT Games, who has given us all such great joy with their creations!

