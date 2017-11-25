I love Tiny Battle Publishing and their wide range of game offerings. They do some classic World War II operational level wargames, including Winter Thunder & Mark Stille’s Into the Pocket, some solo games like Rifles in the Ardennes, as well as some historical What If? games, such as their newest offering Operation Icarus. This game takes a look at what would have happened had Britain not invaded Iceland in May, 1940 and Germany had in an attempt to set up a northern invasion of England. This is a small wargame with about 88 counters that contains several scenarios. Neat looking product that I am excited to get to the table and try out!

-Grant