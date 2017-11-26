I received this game from a friend and am pretty interested in seeing how it plays as the theme is something that I am definitely interested in. 1944: Race to the Rhine from PHALANX is a war themed Euro racing game that pits the Allies against each other to see who can reach the Rhine River and cross over into Germany first, thereby bringing an end to World War II.

Players control one of three of the Allied Commanders that were important in the D-Day Landings and subsequent invasion that led to the Germans being pushed from France in June 1944. These Commanders include General George S. Patton, General Omar N. Bradley and Field Marshal Bernard Law Montgomery. The game is about planning your routes and moving supplies up the path to make sure you don’t get cut off by the Germans and also that you reach the Rhine before the others do. Really neat looking game.

-Grant