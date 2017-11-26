I received this game from a friend and am pretty interested in seeing how it plays as the theme is something that I am definitely interested in. 1944: Race to the Rhine from PHALANX is a war themed Euro racing game that pits the Allies against each other to see who can reach the Rhine River and cross over into Germany first, thereby bringing an end to World War II.
Players control one of three of the Allied Commanders that were important in the D-Day Landings and subsequent invasion that led to the Germans being pushed from France in June 1944. These Commanders include General George S. Patton, General Omar N. Bradley and Field Marshal Bernard Law Montgomery. The game is about planning your routes and moving supplies up the path to make sure you don’t get cut off by the Germans and also that you reach the Rhine before the others do. Really neat looking game.
-Grant
The only thing I don’t understand — and this is probably due to it being a Euro* — is why does it matter that one Allied group makes it there first versus the other Allies? (okay, you need a winner, I know, just saying 🙂 )
Interesting idea, anyway.
*I don’t hate Euro’s because Viticulture is one of my absolute favourites
LikeLike
My comment would be that there has always been rivalry within the military. Whether interservice rivalry between branches or just wanting to best everyone else there. Patton was obsessed with beating Montgomery everywhere. So they took that obsession and created a game around it. After all, each Ally wanted to be able to say they were the ones that shattered the Reich.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh that’s a good point that I never thought of, but should have.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s a great game. I must admit I was suspicious at first – where are the crts? where have all the hexes gone? etc – but it’s a clever idea well executed. Also, it was a nice change to be trying to end the war for once, rather than killing stuff and winning battles.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Where are the CRTs? Where have all the hexes gone? Sounds like the name of a song!
LikeLiked by 1 person