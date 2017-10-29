Winter Thunder from Tiny Battle Publishing is a fantastic little game covering one of the most important battles from World War II, The Battle of the Bulge. Designed by Brian Train, this game has some neat little elements that are used to set this Bulge game apart from the many others on the market, including the use of a double blind Mission Matrix Table for combat resolution, a chit pull system for activation of any HQ that can then control any number of units within range of 5MPs plus some great little chrome for improved positions, road blocks and exploitation movement.

-Grant