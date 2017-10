Another fantastic looking game from Lock ‘n Load Publishing, Nations at War: White Star Rising 2nd Edition is a platoon level scenario based tactical combat game that focuses on the Western Front of World War II during 1944. Germans vs. Americans (mostly) and it is great fun! Beautiful counters, combined arms, easy to learn rules that let you focus on the gameplay, this game is really fun and we enjoyed our first play very much, especially the overrun rule for armor!

-Grant