Samurai Gardener — first published as Edo Yashiki — is a card-laying game with an historical Japanese theme in which players try to construct the most impressive gardens for their lord by taking cards and placing them in their tableau.

Each of the cards consists of six sections of several types of areas (pond, tatami mat floor, garden, etc.). Players lay the cards side by side or overlapping in order to create long rows of the same area type. Each round, rows/columns of the same area type are awarded points, and the player with the most points when all the deck is depleted wins.

-Grant