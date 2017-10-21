A great little euro-like wargame that we really enjoyed playing. Supply Lines of the American Revolution: The Northern Theater, 1775-1777 is about developing and protecting supply lines so that you can move your supply about to attack various cities and forts in order to control or protect certain key victory cities. The game can be played in about 2 hours and is not for the faint of heart as it does take a little bit of thought and planning to make sure your moves are not going to sink your chances at winning.

-Grant