On my list of Top 10 Games that I wanted to demo at Gen Con 50 was the Merry Men Expansion for Sheriff of Nottingham from Arcane Wonders. I was able to pick up the expansion and also bought a really nice Sheriff miniature to replace the cardboard standee that comes with the base game. As a free gift, they gave out the Prince John promo card pack which includes some pigs that remind you of Prince John.

-Grant