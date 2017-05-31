Designed by the award-winning Ted S. Raicer, The Fall of the Third Reich covers the dramatic last two years of WWII in Europe, as the Western Allies and the Soviet Union fight against fierce German resistance to bring down the Thousand-Year Reich. The game has a surprising and reasonably small footprint (two 22″ x 34″ maps) and counter density is very low (only 1 1/2 counter sheets) for such a wide and sweeping game but it is very playable and has high solitaire suitability (8 out of 10).

If you are interested in the game, you can visit the game page on the Compass Games website at the following link: https://www.compassgames.com/preorders/fall-of-the-third-reich.html

-Grant