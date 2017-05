So we are a little late to the party! I have had my copy since early March and just have been so busy with other games and didn’t have time to shoot and post this unboxing. So, here it is….a look at Joel Toppen’s latest “First Nations” series game Comanchería: The Rise and Fall of the Comanche Empire from GMT Games, which is a solitaire only game. If you are interested, I did a little interview with the designer Joel Toppen last year for your edification.

-Grant