These past few updates have been fairly pedestrian after the amazing bombshell that was dropped in the February Update about the new COIN Series game Gandhi. That being said, I still always wait for the monthly update email as if it were Christmas morning, never quite knowing what new games will be there for me! But, even with nothing earth shattering, there were still some good news regarding a few new major game reprints being offered as well as a Deluxe Edition of a classic game.

So, onto the news from this months update.

New Reprints Announced

There were three games that were announced would be offered as reprints, with one of those games receiving a deluxe edition treatment like so many other recent reprints, including 1846 The Race for the Midwest, Conquest of Paradise and No Retreat! The Russian Front. The three games that were announced as reprints are A World at War 3rd Printing, Empire of the Sun 3rd Printing and Paths of Glory Deluxe Edition.

A World at War 3rd Printing by Bruce Harper

If you are looking for a monster World War II game covering both Theaters and taking a week or so to play, then look no further. With the 1st Printing in 2003 and the 2nd Printing in 2013, this game is a good one. I have had my eye on it for a while now and have looked at it on various online retailers, but now that it is being offered as a reprint, and for the reasonable P500 price of $135.00, I will be adding this monster to my collection. The 3rd Printing will be a straight reprint of the 2nd Printing version and will include the most current rules version and other components. If you already own the game, when the printing date nears, GMT will add an option to purchase the 280 updated counters only on the P500. The game does contain over 2,800 counters, 4 22″ x 30″ full-color mapsheets, 12 Player Aid cards, a 196 page rulebook and a 24 page scenario booklet, in case you were wondering about that price. There is a lot of stuff here! A World at War contains a dozen scenarios, ranging from the introductory Battle of the Atlantic and Barbarossa scenarios up to European and Pacific Campaign Games. But dedicated gamers will be hard-pressed to resist testing their luck, skill and especially their nerves by taking on the entire war in the full-fledged Campaign Game. I’m always a sucker for huge games where you push cardboard around a beautiful map but this game really intrigues me because it encompasses not only the military aspect of the war, but allows for a look at the economic, political, diplomatic and research and production aspects of the conflict. There is a reason that the rulebook is 196 pages, there is a lot of ground to cover in this one! In case you are interested, here is a link to the game page on GMT Games site where you can order the game: http://www.gmtgames.com/p-644-a-world-at-war-3rd-printing.aspx

Empire of the Sun 3rd Printing by Mark Herman

Where do I even start on this one? If you love wargames and more importantly if you love World War II wargames, then this game is an absolute must for your collection. This game is a monster as well and can be very intimidating and almost unapproachable for new wargamers or even for seasoned wargamers playing this system for the first time. I have played it at least 4 different times, as well as played a variant of the game in South Pacific: Breaking the Bismarck Barrier from C3i Magazine Nr. 30. I love it! The system is elegantly designed with attention paid to all aspects of the campaign in the Pacific Theater, including Strategic Agreement between the Army and Navy, Amphibious Landings, the war in China, building the Burma Railway, among many other elements. The game is a Card Driven Game (CDG) and does a great job of incorporating the history of the conflict into the cards for both the Japanese and Allies. The 3rd edition will see no changes in major components in this reprint. But there are a couple of “inside the rules/scenarios/charts” changes that will be included. The major change is Erasmus v.2 (the solo bot) will benefit from the techniques and graphics used in the Pericles solo system. The reprint will also include the South Pacific scenario featured in C3i Magazine that I mentioned above. In case you are interested, here is a link to the game page on GMT Games website where you can order the game: http://www.gmtgames.com/p-645-empire-of-the-sun-3rd-printing.aspx

Paths of Glory Deluxe Edition by Ted Raicer

Until I played Fields of Despair: France 1914-1918, I hadn’t played any serious World War I games (except for The Grizzled). But now that I have, I have a desire to play others and Paths of Glory is the only other World War I game that I am familiar with. Now that it is being offered on reprint and the fact that it is being given the Deluxe Edition treatment, it is time for me to jump on the bandwagon and see what this game is all about. This 6th Printing of designer Ted Raicer’s award-winning classic Card Driven Game of the Great War has been polished by years of passionate play and heated discussion; this Deluxe Edition will apply the learnings of the past two decades to the rules, enhance game balance based on thousands of competitive playings, and take the physical components to a new level. As a bonus, this edition includes both the classic AND the historical scenario map used in today’s competitive play, adds the additional counters and strategy cards first released in the Paths of Glory Player’s Guide , and provides a carefully curated set of markers to enhance face to face play. In case you are interested, here is a link to the game page on GMT Games website where you can order the game: http://www.gmtgames.com/p-643-paths-of-glory-deluxe-edition.aspx

Update on Last Chance Announcement for Several P500 Reprints from March Update

In my post about the March Update, I shared my concerns with the possibility of three slow moving reprint games being removed from the P500 including, Roads to Leningrad by Vance von Borries, The Dark Valley by Ted Raicer and The Kaiser’s Pirates by James Day, due to slow sales. I am glad to report that you saved Roads to Leningrad, which received 26 new orders last month, but the other two will be deleted from the P500. It’s a sad day in Mudville! I will choose to look on the bright side though, at least the game I had on my P500 list was saved! Thank you.

Conclusion and Summary of my P500 Orders

I would like to wrap this post up, as I always do, with a summary of where my 24 (really only 23 active games as I received Pericles this month!) P500 games stand as of April 24th. I routinely check the status of each of my games and also will show the change in orders as compared to the last time I wrote them down on March 24th.

1989: Dawn of Freedom – 186 [+8 orders] – Another slow month which was actually worse than March. Why is this game moving so slowly? I have heard and read that it is amazing! And there are not many copies at all out there on the market. Please help me move this one along. Here I Stand: Wars of the Reformation 1517-1555 – 903 [+122 orders, made the cut!] I love anything about the Reformation! Holy War anyone? Also assigned a tentative shipping date of September 2017. Thanks to the new announcement about the deluxe anniversary edition, this game has made the cut! Awesome. Space Empires 4x 3rd Printing – 355 [+12 orders] 4x games are awesome and I love a good Sci-Fi themed game! Also assigned a tentative shipping date of July 2017. I might look at ordering its expansions as well. The Hunters – 592 [+37 orders, made the cut!] WWII submarine warfare with the vaunted U-Boats! No tentative shipping date assigned yet. Navajo Wars – 346 [+16 orders] I love stories and games about Native Americans. When I was a kid I read dozens of history books on Native Americans. Read my interview with Joel Toppen about Navajo Wars and Comancheria. With Comancheria having recently released, and lots of pictures showing up on Twitter, I expect that this one might gain some momentum over the next few months. The Last Hundred Yards – 545 [+12 orders, made the cut!] A WWII tactical game that exhibits the actions and reactions of real troops from initiative, to communication and other factors. Yes, please! Read my interview with designer Mike Denson that was posted in November! Hitler’s Reich – 675 [+19 orders, made the cut!] WWII Card Driven Game that plays in under 2 hours. Read my interview with designer Mark McLaughlin that was posted in December. Has been assigned a tentative shipping date of 4th Quarter 2017. Colonial Twilight: The French-Algerian War, 1954-62 – 1,400 [+54 orders, made the cut!] I love the COIN Series of games and Brian Train is an amazing designer. Read my 3 part interview with him on CT. (Part I, Part II & Part III). Assigned a tentative shipping date of June 2017! Here is the new cover released about a month ago: Bayonets & Tomahawks – 636 [+20 orders, made the cut!] – I love a good game about the French & Indian War. Read my interview with designer Marc Rodrigue about B&T! No tentative shipping date assigned yet. Holland ’44 – 1,238 [+78 orders, made the cut!] – Airborne paratroopers over the fields of Holland. Plus, Mark Simonitch can surely design a great game – see The U.S. Civil War. Assigned a tentative shipping date of August 2017! Read my interview with designer Mark Simonitch about Holland ’44. Imperial Struggle – 1,922 [+71 orders, made the cut on 1st day!] Assigned a tentative shipping date of 4the Quarter 2017! I have reached out to designer Ananda Gupta for an interview but it may not happen until after May. He said they had to blow up the India map and make significant changes! Pericles: The Peloponnesian Wars – 1,426 [+109 orders, made the cut!] – I love any game designed by the great Mark Herman and have loved playing his other recent game Churchill and this will be sure to impress as well. I received my game about two weeks ago and we did an unboxing video, a video of our thoughts after the 1st play and a preview on the game. Read my interview with Mark Herman about Pericles! If you didn’t get this one on P500, get a copy now as it is awesome! This will come off my list after this month. Ariovistus: A Falling Sky Expansion – 1,207 [+48 orders, made the cut!] – I love Falling Sky and when this one was offered, it didn’t take me long to order it! A 5th playable faction and some new upgraded components for the base game. My interview with co-designer Volko Ruhnke was posted in October. No tentative shipping date set as of yet. The Russian Campaign: Designer Signature Edition – 1,133 [+52 orders, made the cut!] – I now own an Eastern Front game ( No Retreat! The Russian Front ) but this one is THE quintessentially respected volume! It will be mine. Tentative shipping date of early 2018 set at this point. Cataclysm A Second World War – 660 [+8 orders, made the cut!] – I am very interested in this sandbox style game of World War II that starts in 1933 and where anything can happen, including French tanks rolling into Berlin? Read my interview with Scott Muldoon and Bill Terdoslavich about Cataclysm! Tentative shipping date of 4th Quarter 2017 set at this point. Roads to Leningrad 2nd Printing – 134 [+32 orders] – This game is medium complexity and has high suitability for solitaire. Also, this is the 2nd edition and they are fixing some of the rules, updating the map and player aides (full color) and also there are 528 counters! I love counters and this game has 528. Read my interview with designer Vance von Borries. Game was saved from P500 purgatory! Thanks for all who ordered. SpaceCorp: 2025-3000 AD – 1,016 [+72 orders, made the cut!] I love a good Sci-Fi themed game and this one looks great. I also really enjoy John Butterfield’s designs. I have reached out to him for an interview and he is considering it at this point. No tentative shipping date assigned as of yet. Tank Duel: Enemy in the Crosshairs – 396 [+22 orders] Tank on tank combat in World War II for up to 8 players! Panzers, T34’s, what more could you want in a game? I have reached out to designer Mike Bertucelli and he is working on my interview. Ancient Civilizations of the Inner Sea – 525 [+104 orders, made the cut!] A fantastic looking abstracted game of civilization building in the Mediterranean designed by Mark McLaughlin and Christopher Vorder Bruegge. This game is sure to be a winner! Read my interview with Mark McLaughlin and Christopher Vorder Bruegge. Gandhi: The Decolonization of British India 1917-1947 – 901 [+99 orders, after only 2 days…made the cut!] – I love the COIN Series of games and this one includes a Non-Violent faction, in a wargame. I have got to see this in action! I have reached out to designer Bruce Mansfield for an interview which is set to run on Monday, May 1st. France ’40 2nd Printing – 60 [+34 orders] – a great looking game on the initial push of the Germans into France during World War II and it is designed by Mark Simonitch. Andean Abyss: Insurgency and Counterinsurgency in Columbia 2nd Printing – 419 orders – I love the COIN Series and have finally added this one to my list as it nears the required 500 orders. I cannot wait to play the first game in the series to see how the system has evolved from the beginning. A World at War 3rd Printing – 35 orders Paths of Glory Deluxe Edition – 167 orders

I ended up ordering 3 new games this month on the P500 bringing my total to 24! I don’t know why I can’t resist the games. Actually, I do know why, they are great games made by a great company and they are such a great value on the P500, sometimes nearly 30% off retail. I still have my eye on several of the other recent new offerings (including Golden Gate Park and Red Storm) as well as others that have been on the list for a while (Absolute War! The Attack on Russia 1941-1944). Please consider helping me out by P500’ing one or all of these great games on my list! You will be helping me personally as I can get to play these great games sooner and you also will be helping out GMT Games, who has given us all such great joy with their creations!

Couple of other things. It is really great that GMT does the whole InsideGMT blog thing and allows writers, such as us, to put content about their games on it for viewing by a wider audience! It really makes a huge difference each month as traffic is driven to our site from the monthly update. Last month, I wrote a piece for InsideGMT called A Look at Strategy and Tactics for the Germans in Combat Commander and previously we have done articles titled Empire of the Sun Rules and Tactics Intro as well as A Look at Strategy and Tactics for the Americans in Combat Commander. We just wanted to take this opportunity to thank Gene and GMT Games for their assistance.

One other point of interest in the monthly update was a summary of GMT’s Best-Selling games over the past year as well as their all time Best-Selling games. Here is a look at that list taken from the Monthly Update email:

I am proud to say that of the All-Time Best-Sellers, I own 3 (with 2 others included in my P500 list) and have played 8. This list is an amazing set of games! From the Best-Sellers in the Past Year list, I own 6 and have played 10. Keep up the great work GMT and I look forward to the many new games we will all get to explore over the next year with you!

