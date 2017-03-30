I was recently invited to write an article for InsideGMT and chose to focus on our Strategy & Tactics series for Combat Commander. In this installment, I focus on the Germans. Here is the link to the post on InsideGMT:

http://www.insidegmt.com/?p=13581

In the series, Part I was a look at the Russians and Part II (which was also posted on InsideGMT in October 2016) was a look at the Americans. I hope you enjoy the articles and gather some useable insight from them. If you have any suggestions or comments, we would love to hear from you.

-Grant