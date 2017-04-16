Last week, the group wanted to try out my new tactical miniatures game Conan from Monolith Editions, which is based on the Conan universe by Robert E. Howard. The game has beautifully sculpted miniatures and is a scenario-based semi-cooperative asymmetric miniatures board game. Here is an unboxing video I posted a few months ago of two expansions to the game (Kushite Witch Hunters and Crossbowmen) to give you a feel for the quality and look of the minis.

Look for a review of the game soon.

-Grant