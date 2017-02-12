Check out our unboxing video for the Kushite Witch Hunters and Crossbowmen expansions for Conan by Monolith Editions. I was able to get the Conan game after the Kickstarter so I am going to have to buy each one of the expansions now separately that were included in the King Level pledge. Oh well, I love miniatures and have very fond memories of reading Conan stories by Robert Jordan (I didn’t read while Robert Howard was alive and writing in the 1930’s) as well as The Savage Sword of Conan magazines.

You can also check out our base game unboxing video here as well as a preview post I did about the Kushite Witch Hunters expansion.

-Grant