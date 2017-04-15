Of all the battles in the American Revolution, Saratoga was the one that really gave the Patriots a belief that they could win as well as convinced the outside world (starting with France) that the rebels were worth supporting. Take away the victory at Saratoga, and we can only wonder how much more time would have passed before the French alliance happened…if ever.

Now you can explore the two main battles of Saratoga, both Freeman’s Farm and Bemis Heights, as a growing storm of colonial militia and regulars, commanded by Gates but really led by Arnold, turned “Gentleman Johnny’s” adventure into a disaster.

Turning Point Simulations has created the Twenty Decisive Battles of the World series which takes a look at the most important battles throughout time. We have played several in the series including The Battle of Midway and The Invincible Armada and look forward to this battle from the American Revolution.

-Grant