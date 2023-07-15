Lawrence of Arabia: The Arab Revolt 1917-18 from Decision Games is a solitaire game in the Raider Series, which puts the player in command of Arab and British forces. The game system runs the opposing Ottomans. Cards generate four different campaigns, such as crossing the desert to seize the critical port of Aqaba. Combat is fast and furious as raiders sweep into towns or sometimes run into ambushes.

Special game units include aircraft, armored cars, a German expeditionary corps, and Lawrence’s elite mercenary bodyguard. The map covers the Hejaz and Palestine, where the campaign was fought. You can also travel to Cairo to plead for additional resources that you may need to accomplish your mission.

-Grant