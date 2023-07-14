The June 2023 Monthly Debrief Video saw us discussing Card Driven Games, including what the genre is, some of its different types of mechanics and then a list of our top 3 CDG’s.

Also as usual, we covered the games we played in June and also discussed what we are planning to play and cover during July, which will include our attendance at the World Boardgaming Championships held July 25th through July 30th.

We will remind you here that we are fortunate to be continuing our relationship with Noble Knight Games as the sponsor for our Monthly Debrief Video series. In case you don’t know, they specialize in hard to find games but also carry all the new releases. But what makes them truly unique is that you can find some of the rarest games, out of print games, hand made games, imported games from overseas, etc. Thanks to them for their sponsorship and we hope that you will consider them first when looking for the games we cover.

-Grant