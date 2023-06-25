The Attack on Cahokia Game is a low to moderate complexity tactical game covering the British led attack on Cahokia during the American Revolutionary War in 1780. The game takes about 90 minutes to play. One player commands the Americans and the other player commands the British. The game is printed by Blue Panther LLC through their print on demand system.

You can order a boxed copy of the game for $40.00 ($35.00 for the Folio version) from the Blue Panther website at the following link: https://www.bluepantherllc.com/products/attack-on-cahokia

