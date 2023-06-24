Alexander has started a new video series on our YouTube Channel called From Cover to Cover where he reads a book on a subject and then pairs that with a discussion of the book while covering a few games also on the subject. In this fourth entry in the series, he takes a look at a work of historical fiction called Europe Central written by William T. Vollman, which chronicles the struggle for control of Europe between Germany and the Soviets during the Interwar Period and the lead up to World War II. He then talks about several games on the subject including The Dark Valley: The East Front Campaign, 1941-45 from GMT Games, Dual Powers: Revolution 1917 from Thunderworks Games, Demyansk Shield: The Frozen Fortress, January – May 1942 from Legion Wargames, Donnerschlag: Escape from Stalingrad from VUCA Simulations, Conflict of Heroes: Storms of Steel from Academy Games and Rostov ’41: Race to the Don from Multi-Man Publishing.

-Grant