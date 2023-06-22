We became acquainted with Maurice Suckling with his game Freeman’s Farm 1777 from Worthington Publishing in 2019 and really enjoyed the different mechanics of that game and how they all came together to create an interactive and interesting look at the Battle of Saratoga during the American Revolution. Since that time, Maurice has designed several games that have went onto successful Kickstarter campaigns including Hidden Strike: American Revolution, Chancellorsville 1863 and 1565 Siege of Malta all from Worthington Publishing. He is now codesigning a game with Daniel Burt called Rebellion: Britannia that is the first entry in a future series from GMT Games and we agreed to host a series of Event Card Spoiler posts here designed to give our readers a look into how the game works.

*Please keep in mind that the artwork and layout of these cards is not yet finalized and is only for playtest purposes at this point. Also, as this game is still in development, card details may still change prior to publication.

Card #6

Tin Mines

This part of the card relates to the Culture system discussed previously, incentivizing Briton factions attempting to control Craft tokens, representing a focus on craft-based development over military conquests, although there can be some relationship between the two. The Dumnonii region of Britain was known for its extensive network of tin mines, the materials from which were used in a number of crafts to create goods such as plates, cups and bowls. It was also mixed with bronze and other metals to form tools and sometimes weapons. This Event Card is placed beside the board and is used in end game scoring, with the card type being highlighted by having a VP icon as its background. As not all Event Cards are used in any given game of Rebellion: Britannia, this scoring card may or may not come into play over the course of a game. The Tribes player has to be aware of what cards have come out and how they can formulate their strategy around them.

The Tribes Bristle

This is the same system discussed previously for Cards #1, #3, #4 and #5 with Tension being placed in Dumnonii. This card represents the feelings of the local tribes towards the occupying Romans and is key to them being able to fight the conquest and control of their country.

Cartivellaunos

This event spawns an Other Briton Tension in Corieltauvi if a settlement is present in Eboracum, irrespective of whether the settlement has been burnt. Cartivellaunos was a local ruler or king based in the English East Midlands, around the time of the Roman conquest of Britain. He is traditionally thought to have been a ruler of the Corieltavi, who inhabited this region in the Roman period and perhaps before.

There will be more card spoilers to come in the near future with at least 8 total cards being spoiled. In the meantime, if you are interested we posted an interview with the designers and you can read that at the following link: https://theplayersaid.com/2023/01/09/interview-with-maurice-suckling-designer-of-rebellion-britannia-resistance-against-rome-in-1st-century-britain-from-gmt-games/

