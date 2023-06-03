Nagashino 1575 & Shizugatake 1583 is the first volume of a new series which is dedicated to the battles of the Sengoku Jidai. The game consists of a double-sided zone map, 216 beautifully illustrated counters, a 24 page rulebook in both French and English, one game aid and two scenarios. The scale is 300m per zone, 45 minutes per game turn and 500 men per counter. A game lasts 2 to 4 hours and is ideal for 2 players. It is an area movement game.

The Battle of Nagashino 1575 marks a tactical turning point in the wars in Japan of the Sengoku Jidai (1467-1615) or Warring States; Daimyo Oda’s army, made up of ashigaru teppo (infantrymen equipped with arquebuses) supported by ashigaru naga-yari and yumi (pike and bow) defeat the ferocious charges of the samurai cavalry of the Takeda clan. As for the Battle of Shizugatake 1583, it is unique in its own right as it takes place on the heights of a wooded mountain and begins in the middle of the night.

-Grant