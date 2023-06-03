Alexander has started a new video series on our YouTube Channel called From Cover to Cover where he reads a book on a subject and then pairs that with a discussion of the book while covering a few games also on the subject. In this third entry in the series, he takes a look at the Falklands War and reads James O’Connell’s 3 Days in June: 3 Para’s Battle for Mount Longdon and then talks about Where There is Discord: War in the South Atlantic from Fifth Column Games, Mrs. Thatcher’s War: The Falklands, 1982 from White Dog Games and Lock ‘n Load Tactical: Heroes of the Falklands from Lock ‘n Load Publishing.

-Grant