There is no doubt that Fire in the Lake is my favorite COIN Series game! It is always a great experience sitting at that table for 4-5 hours and playing through the whole of the Vietnam War. To me, the inter-factional dynamics and loose alliances really makes for a tense and interesting experience as you see people work together for a few turns and then turn on each other near the end when victory is in sight. I also have enjoyed the expansion to Fire in the Lake called Fall of Saigon that just came out this past year. With that being said, Stephen Rangazas, who had helped with the research on Fall of Saigon and is now finalizing the design for The British Way, the first COIN Series Multi-Pack, is now designing a prequel of sorts for Fire in the Lake called Sovereign of Discord, which was added to the P500 last year.

Once the game was announced, we reached out to the design and development team to see if we could do a series of Event Card Spoilers and Stephen Rangazas and Joe Dewhurst agreed to provide those. We will be hosting a series of 6 of these Event Card Spoiler posts over the next several months and appreciate the effort that both Joe as developer and Stephen as designer have put into these short write ups intended to share the history of the card as well as their game play effects.

*Please keep in mind that the artwork and layout of these cards is not yet finalized and is only for playtest purposes at this point. Also, as this game is still in development, card details may still change prior to publication.

#P37 Operation Sunrise

Operation Sunrise marked the beginning of the Strategic Hamlet Program. Rather than starting the program in a relatively secure area as many US and British advisors recommended, Operation Sunrise relocated villagers in the insurgent dominated province of Binh Duong. Diem’s brother Nhu advocated spreading the strategic hamlets as quickly as possible, including in insurgent areas, to sever the NLF’s connection with their rural support base. Although Operation Sunrise initially succeeded in severing the connection and created some logistical difficulties for the NLF in the area, once ARVN forces moved on to other areas the strategic hamlets were subjected to attacks and infiltration, undoing the earlier success.

In contrast to the ‘slow and steady approach’ advocated by Robert Thompson, the unshaded effect of Operation Sunrise allows ARVN to rapidly Sweep into a Province and place a Strategic Hamlet, potentially locking down a VC stronghold for future elimination. The shaded effect reflects the short-sighted nature of the historical application of the program, as the removal of ARVN Troops leaves Strategic Hamlets more vulnerable to VC attack or infiltration.

If you missed the previous entries in the series, you can catch up on the posts to date by following the below links:

#P17 Law 10/59

#P22 Exterminate Traitors

#P41 Robert Thompson

We posted an interview with the designer Stephen Rangazas on the blog and you can read that at the following link: https://theplayersaid.com/2023/03/20/interview-with-stephen-rangazas-designer-of-sovereign-of-discord-a-fire-in-the-lake-expansion-from-gmt-games/

Finally, if you are interested in Sovereign of Discord: A Fire in the Lake Expansion, you can pre-order a copy from the P500 game page on the GMT Games website at the following link: https://www.gmtgames.com/p-966-sovereign-of-discord-a-fire-in-the-lake-expansion.aspx

-Grant

Note: Sovereign of Discord is compatible with the First and Second Edition of Fire in the Lake, as well as the Second Edition Upgrade Kit. The Solitaire System included in Sovereign of Discord is for Sovereign of Discord only, and cannot be used to play the scenarios included in Fire in the Lake. A copy of Fire in the Lake will be necessary to play the Sovereign of Discord expansion.