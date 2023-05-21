The D-Day at Series from Decision Games takes a look at famous amphibious landings including Omaha Beach, Tarawa, Peleliu, Iwo Jima and now Saipan. The series is a solitaire focused series that uses multi-use cards to direct the movement of invading forces, including their landing craft, onto the beaches and into combat with dug-in defenders. The AI uses a series of colored fields of fire to activate attacks on the invading forces and the whole system does a really great job of simulating the battles.

-Grant