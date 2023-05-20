In case you are unaware, David Thompson and Trevor Benjamin have created a very unique and interesting tactical scale wargame with the Undaunted Series. Probably their finest collaboration, Undaunted is a card based small squad tactical game that uses deck-building and a modular board with scenarios to tell the story of various historical battles, theaters of war and specific Infantry Regiments. The first game in the series, Undaunted: Normandy, debuted in 2019 and was quickly followed by a stand-alone game called Undaunted: North Africa. With the series success and broad appeal, a third entry was released that would support the first two games in the series that is called Undaunted: Reinforcements which adds cards and scenarios to both Normandy and North Africa along with a solitaire mode. Now the 4th installment in the series called Undaunted: Stalingrad takes the game in a bold new direction using the Battle of Stalingrad as a backdrop. Undaunted: Stalingrad is not just the same old same old slapped together to keep the money train going. This one is a totally new animal that includes some Legacy style mechanics, where conditions and cards change over the course of a campaign. It is also huge, having well over 375 cards, 129 map tiles, 204 various tokens, 4 dice and 4 booklets, including the rules, a German scenario book, Russian scenario book and Campaign book.

We posted an interview on the blog with one of the designers David Thompson and you can read that at the following link: https://theplayersaid.com/2022/12/12/interview-with-david-thompson-designer-of-undaunted-stalingrad-from-osprey-games/

-Grant