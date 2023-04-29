In early 2022, we backed Enemy Action: Kharkov and while it sat on our shelf for months unplayed, nearing the end of 2022, we decided to get it out and give it a shot. And I am glad that we did, although I have some reservations about the game as it seems to me to have been designed as a solitaire game…with a 2-player mode kind of tacked on after the fact.

Enemy Action: Kharkov is the second game in John Butterfield’s acclaimed Enemy Action Series of card-driven games simulating pivotal battles in World War II, playable by two players or one player controlling either side in the conflict. Enemy Action: Kharkov portrays the Third Battle of Kharkov, the key Eastern Front battle in which the German Army ended a string of Soviet victories begun at Stalingrad. In the late winter of 1943, Soviet Operations code-named Star and Gallop drove the Germans from the city of Kharkov and threatened a complete breakthrough, only to be driven back by the German counteroffensive known as Von Manstein’s Back Hand Blow.

