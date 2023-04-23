Mrs. Thatcher’s War: The Falklands, 1982 is a solitaire wargame that illustrates the general strategic course of the 1982 Falklands War between Britain and Argentina, and highlights important historical themes. It is two games in one: a naval/air game (whose mechanics are based on Ben Madison’s Don’t Tread On Me system, but using ships and aircraft instead of armies!) in which the British Player fights against the game system’s Argentine AI to establish control of the skies; and a ground game (modeled after the game system featured in Mound Builders and The First Jihad) in which the British Player takes advantage of his air superiority to fight and ‘yomp’ his ground troops across East Falkland to final victory or defeat in the hills around Stanley.
The game features all the historical chrome for which this design team is so well known, including Exocet missiles, Falkland Islander civilian resistance, diplomatic shuttles, covert Soviet aid, SAS guerilla missions, Chilean intervention, US assistance, the Gurkhas, helicopters, ace pilots, and even the Pope!
The one thing I gathered in how this game was presented is that it was by no means a forgone conclusion this was a ‘walk in the park’ for the UK forces. The vast distance really presented logistical challenges in the projection of power.
