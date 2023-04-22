Alexander has started a new video series on our YouTube Channel called From Cover to Cover where he reads a book on a subject and then pairs that with a discussion of the book while covering a few games also on the subject. In this second entry in the series, he takes a look at the D-Day Invasion and reads Stephen E. Ambrose’s D-Day and then talks about D-Day at Omaha Beach from Decision Games, Crowbar! The Rangers at Pointe Du Hoc from Flying Pig Games, Memoir ’44 from Days of Wonder, Fortress Europa from Compass Games, Raid on St. Nazaire from The Avalon Hill Game Company and Normandy ’44 from GMT Games.

-Grant